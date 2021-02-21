Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Book S with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage now available for just $450

Last year, Samsung announced the Intel-version of the Galaxy Book S laptop. This Galaxy Book S laptop is powered by the new Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield processor. Samsung US is now offering this laptop for just $450 for education customers. At $450 price tag, this is a great deal for students and educators. You can find the deal here at Samsung.com.
Highlights of Galaxy Book S:
- Lightweight at just 950g and only 11.8mm at its thickest point.
- A fan-less design allows the Galaxy Book S to be slimmer than traditional laptops and helps it to run noiselessly.
- Outdoor Mode on Galaxy Book S will instantly boost brightness to 600 nits using a two-key shortcut.
- 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM.
- With Intel’s Foveros 3D stacking technology and a hybrid CPU architecture, Galaxy Book S efficiently provides an exceptional laptop performance.
Galaxy Book S Tech specs:
|Galaxy Book S
|OS
|Windows 10 Home / Pro
|Display
|13.3 FHD TFT LCD Display with Touch Screen Panel
|Dimension
|305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 ~ 11.8 mm
|Weight
|950g
|CPU
|Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology
|Graphic
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Memory
|8GB RAM (LPDDR4x)
|Storage
|256 eUFS, MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
|Camera
|1MP
|Battery
|42Wh
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v 5.0
|Ports
|2 USB-C, 1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo, MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader
|Sensors
|Fingerprint Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off), Hall Sensor
|Authentication
|Windows Hello sign in with fingerprint
|Audio
|Quad Stereo Speakers: Sound by AKG
Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos technology
