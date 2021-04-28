Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 with AMOLED displays

As expected, Samsung today announced the new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 with latest 11th gen Intel Core processors, AMOLED display, and more. These laptops are built with military-grade durability with 6000-series aluminum. The Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch weighs just 0.87kg, and measures just 11.2mm thin. The main highlight of the new Galaxy Book series is its display, read about it below.

These are Samsung’s first-ever Windows PCs with Super AMOLED displays, meaning this leading technology is now available across the entire mobile portfolio—from smartwatches and smartphones, to tablets and PCs. The display is Eye Care-certified by SGS producing less blue light emissions than standard LCDs to help your eyes stay fresh during your next binge-watch after work. Intelligent Color Engine will automatically fine-tune your color space depending on the task at hand. Movies and games will appear vivid and intense in DCI-P3 or AMOLED Native color profiles; and for tasks like photo editing, where you want your pictures to look true-to-life, the Galaxy Book Pro series will automatically optimize the color.

You can find the intro videos of these new devices below.

Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro Tech Specs:

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications ? Galaxy Book Pro 360? 13 Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 Dimensions24 302.5 x 202.0 x 11.5 mm 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm Weight?25 Wi-Fi : 1.04kg 5G : 1.10kg 1.39kg OS26 Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display? 13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD ?(1920 x 1080)? 15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD? ?(1920 x 1080) CPU? 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)? 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)? Graphic?27 Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Connectivity28 5G29, Wi-Fi 6E Ready30, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color?31 Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze ? Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze ?? Memory32 8GB, 16GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) Storage33 Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Up to 1TB34 (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard35 Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard S Pen36 In-box In-box Battery?37 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh? (Typical) Adaptor? 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint? on Power Key Fingerprint? on Power Key Ports38 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM39 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Galaxy Book Pro Specifications ? Galaxy Book Pro 13 Galaxy Book Pro 15 Dimensions40 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm INT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm EXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm Weight?41 Wi-Fi : 0.87kg LTE : 0.88kg INT : 1.05kg EXT : 1.15kg OS42 Windows 10 Home/Pro Windows 10 Home/Pro Display? 13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD ?(1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD ?(1920 x 1080) CPU? 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)? 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7/i3)? Graphic? Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® UHD Graphics (i3) Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5) Intel® UHD Graphics (i3), NVIDIA® GeForce® MX45043 Connectivity44 LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Ready45, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 Color?46 Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold ? Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold ? Memory47 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) 8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x) Storage48 Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Up to 1TB49 (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Mic Audio Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard50 Pro Keyboard Pro Keyboard Battery?51 63Wh (Typical) 68Wh? (Typical) Adaptor? 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger Authentication Fingerprint? on Power Key Fingerprint? on Power Key Ports52 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM53 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Source: Samsung