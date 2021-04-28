Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 with AMOLED displays

As expected, Samsung today announced the new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 with latest 11th gen Intel Core processors, AMOLED display, and more. These laptops are built with military-grade durability with 6000-series aluminum. The Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch weighs just 0.87kg, and measures just 11.2mm thin. The main highlight of the new Galaxy Book series is its display, read about it below.
These are Samsung’s first-ever Windows PCs with Super AMOLED displays, meaning this leading technology is now available across the entire mobile portfolio—from smartwatches and smartphones, to tablets and PCs. The display is Eye Care-certified by SGS producing less blue light emissions than standard LCDs to help your eyes stay fresh during your next binge-watch after work. Intelligent Color Engine will automatically fine-tune your color space depending on the task at hand. Movies and games will appear vivid and intense in DCI-P3 or AMOLED Native color profiles; and for tasks like photo editing, where you want your pictures to look true-to-life, the Galaxy Book Pro series will automatically optimize the color.
Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro Tech Specs:
|Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications
|?
|Galaxy Book Pro 360? 13
|Galaxy Book Pro 360 15
|Dimensions24
|302.5 x 202.0 x 11.5 mm
|354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
|Weight?25
|Wi-Fi : 1.04kg
5G : 1.10kg
|1.39kg
|OS26
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Display?
|13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD ?(1920 x 1080)?
|15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD? ?(1920 x 1080)
|CPU?
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)?
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)?
|Graphic?27
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)
|Connectivity28
|5G29,
Wi-Fi 6E Ready30, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Bluetooth v5.1
|Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color?31
|Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze ?
|Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze ??
|Memory32
|8GB, 16GB (LPDDR4x)
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|Storage33
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Up to 1TB34 (NVMe SSD)
|Camera/Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|Audio
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Keyboard35
|Pro Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|S Pen36
|In-box
|In-box
|Battery?37
|63Wh (Typical)
|68Wh? (Typical)
|Adaptor?
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|Authentication
|Fingerprint? on Power Key
|Fingerprint? on Power Key
|Ports38
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM39
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
|Galaxy Book Pro Specifications
|?
|Galaxy Book Pro 13
|Galaxy Book Pro 15
|Dimensions40
|304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
|INT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
EXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm
|Weight?41
|Wi-Fi : 0.87kg
LTE : 0.88kg
|INT : 1.05kg
EXT : 1.15kg
|OS42
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Display?
|13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD ?(1920 x 1080)
|15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD ?(1920 x 1080)
|CPU?
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)?
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7/i3)?
|Graphic?
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3),
NVIDIA® GeForce® MX45043
|Connectivity44
|LTE,
Wi-Fi 6E Ready45, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color?46
|Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold ?
|Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold ?
|Memory47
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|Storage48
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Up to 1TB49 (NVMe SSD)
|Camera/Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|Audio
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Keyboard50
|Pro Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|Battery?51
|63Wh (Typical)
|68Wh? (Typical)
|Adaptor?
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|Authentication
|Fingerprint? on Power Key
|Fingerprint? on Power Key
|Ports52
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM53
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
