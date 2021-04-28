Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 with AMOLED displays

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

As expected, Samsung today announced the new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 with latest 11th gen Intel Core processors, AMOLED display, and more. These laptops are built with military-grade durability with 6000-series aluminum. The Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch weighs just 0.87kg, and measures just 11.2mm thin. The main highlight of the new Galaxy Book series is its display, read about it below.

 These are Samsung’s first-ever Windows PCs with Super AMOLED displays, meaning this leading technology is now available across the entire mobile portfolio—from smartwatches and smartphones, to tablets and PCs. The display is Eye Care-certified by SGS producing less blue light emissions than standard LCDs to help your eyes stay fresh during your next binge-watch after work. Intelligent Color Engine will automatically fine-tune your color space depending on the task at hand. Movies and games will appear vivid and intense in DCI-P3 or AMOLED Native color profiles; and for tasks like photo editing, where you want your pictures to look true-to-life, the Galaxy Book Pro series will automatically optimize the color.

You can find the intro videos of these new devices below.

Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro Tech Specs:

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications
?Galaxy Book Pro 360? 13Galaxy Book Pro 360 15
Dimensions24302.5 x 202.0 x 11.5 mm354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
Weight?25Wi-Fi : 1.04kg

5G : 1.10kg

1.39kg
OS26Windows 10 Home/ProWindows 10 Home/Pro
Display?13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD ?(1920 x 1080)?15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD? ?(1920 x 1080)
CPU?11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)?11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)?
Graphic?27Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)

Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)

Connectivity285G29,

Wi-Fi 6E Ready30, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Bluetooth v5.1

Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,

Bluetooth v5.1

Color?31Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze ?Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze ??
Memory328GB, 16GB (LPDDR4x)8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
Storage33Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)Up to 1TB34 (NVMe SSD)
Camera/Mic720p HD / Dual Array Mic720p HD / Dual Array Mic
AudioSound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
Keyboard35Pro KeyboardPro Keyboard
S Pen36In-boxIn-box
Battery?3763Wh (Typical)68Wh? (Typical)
Adaptor?65W USB Type-C Fast Charger65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
AuthenticationFingerprint? on Power KeyFingerprint? on Power Key
Ports38Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM39Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
Galaxy Book Pro Specifications
?Galaxy Book Pro 13Galaxy Book Pro 15
Dimensions40304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mmINT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

EXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm

Weight?41Wi-Fi : 0.87kg

LTE : 0.88kg

INT : 1.05kg

EXT : 1.15kg

OS42Windows 10 Home/ProWindows 10 Home/Pro
Display?13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD ?(1920 x 1080)15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD ?(1920 x 1080)
CPU?11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)?11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7/i3)?
Graphic?Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)

Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)

Intel® UHD Graphics (i3),

NVIDIA® GeForce® MX45043

Connectivity44LTE,

Wi-Fi 6E Ready45, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,

Bluetooth v5.1

Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,

Bluetooth v5.1

Color?46Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold ?Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold ?
Memory478GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
Storage48Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)Up to 1TB49 (NVMe SSD)
Camera/Mic720p HD / Dual Array Mic720p HD / Dual Array Mic
AudioSound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
Keyboard50Pro KeyboardPro Keyboard
Battery?5163Wh (Typical)68Wh? (Typical)
Adaptor?65W USB Type-C Fast Charger65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
AuthenticationFingerprint? on Power KeyFingerprint? on Power Key
Ports52Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM53Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD

Source: Samsung

