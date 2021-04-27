Samsung’s entire Galaxy Book lineup leaked ahead of official announcement

Samsung has an Unpacked event on the 28th of April to “discover the most powerful Galaxy yet.”

Through various leaks, we already know that Samsung will be revealing a new line of Galaxy Books at this event tomorrow. WinFuture today leaked the entire Galaxy Book lineup ahead of the official announcement. Samsung will be announcing the following devices tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13-inch and 15-inch

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13-inch and 15-inch

Samsung Galaxy Book

Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro:

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will be the flagship laptop featuring the latest Intel 11th gen processors, up to 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe graphics and Nvidia MX450 graphics. This laptop will be available with 13-inch and 15-inch FHD AMOLED display options. In addition to Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, select models will feature optional LTE connectivity support. Samsung will also include several exclusive software experiences in this laptop. The 13-inch model weighing 868g will include a 63 Wh Li-Po battery while the 15-inch version weighing 1.04 Kg will include a 68 Wh Li-Po battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360:

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is the convertible version of the Galaxy Book Pro laptop. It comes with a 360-degree hinge, touch screen and Samsung S-Pen support. The 13-inch model weighing 1.04 Kg will include a 63 Wh Li-Ion battery while the 15-inch version weighing 1.39 Kg will include a 68 Wh Li-Ion battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book:

The Samsung Galaxy Book will feature a 15-inch Full HD LCD display, 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256 GB PCIe NVMe-based SSD. Samsung also offers Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU and LTE as optional upgrades. The 54-watt-hour battery should deliver great battery life and the Galaxy Book 15 will start at around 700 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go:

Samsung Galaxy Book Go will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8CX and 7C processors. The 7C model will come with 4GB DDR4X RAM and 128GB storage while the 8CX model will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The new Snapdragon 8CX (Gen X) will deliver up to 10% improved CPU performance and up to 40% improved GPU performance when compared to Snapdragon 8CX Gen.1. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go models will feature a 14-inch FHD display for a decent visual experience. The entry-level Samsung Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon 7C processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will only cost $349 in the US.

Source: WinFuture