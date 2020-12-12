We are pretty used to seeing Samsung’s smartphone range leak, but now we also have news regarding Samsung’s somewhat less successful laptop series.

LetsGoDigital has uncovered a trademark application for a new laptop, the Samsung Book Go.

Filed only yesterday, on the 11th December 2020 with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office), the ‘Samsung Book Go’ is categorized as Class 9 with the following description.

Samsung Book Go trademark description : LCD displays; tablet computers and portable computers; wearable computers; computer monitors; tablet computers; portable computers; laptop computers; notebook computers.

We can safely assume the device will be a follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, despite not immediately having the Galaxy moniker in the name, as it is common for Samsung to file its trademark like this.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex was Samsung’s first laptop with a QLED display and was a Project Athena device. We do not know the specs of the Samsung Book Go yet, but it can be assumed to be a thin and light device. The most interesting question would be whether it would run an Intel chip, like the Flex, or an ARM chip.

LetsGoDigital expects the laptop to be announced at CES 2021, which is of course only a month away.