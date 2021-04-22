Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon 7c processor will only cost $349

In December 2020, we reported that Samsung may release a laptop in the name of “Galaxy Book Go“. In February, more details about the Samsung Galaxy Book Go got leaked.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8CX and 7C processors. The 7C model will come with 4GB DDR4X RAM and 128GB storage while the 8CX model will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The new Snapdragon 8CX (Gen X) will deliver up to 10% improved CPU performance and up to 40% improved GPU performance when compared to Snapdragon 8CX Gen.1. Both the Samsung Galaxy Book Go models will feature a 14-inch FHD display for decent visual experience.

Today, WinFuture reported that the entry level Samsung Galaxy Book Go with Snapdragon 7C processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will only cost $349 in the US. This aggressive pricing will make the Galaxy Book Go attractive among consumers and it will be able to better compete with Google Chromebooks.

Source: WinFuture