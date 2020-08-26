Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha with QLED display and Core i7 now available for just $722

Early this year, Samsung announced a more affordable version of Galaxy Book Flex named Galaxy Book Flex alpha. The new Galaxy Book Flex alpha features super-bright 600-nit QLED display and ultra-thin bezel for great viewing experience. It also comes with Active Pen support for inking experience. Samsung claims that Galaxy Book Flex alpha will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life and it also has Fast Charge tech for quickly charging the device.

Samsung is now offering a great discount on Galaxy Book Flex Alpha for students. The Galaxy Book Flex alpha with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now available for just $722 for students. The Intel Core i5/256GB model is available for just $600.

Full Tech specs:

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13” Dimensions 304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm Weight 1.19 kg Display 13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080) CPU 10th generation Intel® Core™ Processor Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Memory 8GB/12GB DDR4 Storage 256GB 512GB Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic Audio Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 ) Pen Active Pen (sold separately) Security Fingerprint Keyboard Backlit Material Aluminum Battery 54Wh Ports USB-C | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | MicroSD | 3.5pi HP/Mic

This new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha deal can be found here.