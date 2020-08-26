Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha with QLED display and Core i7 now available for just $722

Early this year, Samsung announced a more affordable version of Galaxy Book Flex named Galaxy Book Flex alpha. The new Galaxy Book Flex alpha features super-bright 600-nit QLED display and ultra-thin bezel for great viewing experience. It also comes with Active Pen support for inking experience. Samsung claims that Galaxy Book Flex alpha will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life and it also has Fast Charge tech for quickly charging the device.

Samsung is now offering a great discount on Galaxy Book Flex Alpha for students. The Galaxy Book Flex alpha with 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now available for just $722 for students. The Intel Core i5/256GB model is available for just $600.

Full Tech specs:

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13”
Dimensions304.9 x 202.0 x 13.9 mm
Weight1.19 kg
Display13.3″ QLED FHD Display (1920 x 1080)
CPU10th generation Intel® Core™ Processor
GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics
Memory8GB/12GB DDR4
Storage256GB
512GB
Up to 1TB SSD (NVMe)
WLANWi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2
Camera / Mic720p HD / Dual Array Digital Mic
AudioStereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 )
PenActive Pen (sold separately)
SecurityFingerprint
KeyboardBacklit
MaterialAluminum
Battery54Wh
PortsUSB-C | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | MicroSD | 3.5pi HP/Mic

This new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha deal can be found here.

