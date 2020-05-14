Back in January, Samsung launched the mid-range Galaxy A51 along with Galaxy A71. Both the smartphones were budget-oriented devices but came with premium features like quad-camera setup and infinity-O display.

Now, research analytics firm Strategy Analytics has revealed that Galaxy A51 was the best selling smartphone of Q1 2020. According to the report, Samsung shipped over 6 million Galaxy A51 devices in the first quarter of 2020. The smartphone was popular in Europe and parts of Asia and managed to grab 2.5% of the market. Galaxy A51 was followed by Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Galaxy S20 Plus. Overall both Samsung and Xiaomi dominated the chart with Samsung getting four of its devices on the list.

The report also puts concerns of underselling Galaxy S20 series at rest as Galaxy S20 Plus came on the third place.

As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, and Samsung Galaxy A20s round out the fourth, fifth and sixth most popular Android smartphone models worldwide, and a further sign that many consumers want value-for-money devices with good-enough specs at affordable prices. Android is entering a post-premium era. – Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics

Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics further added that the “global smartphone shipments reached a total of 275 million units in Q1 2020. The Android segment accounted for a dominant 86 percent share of all smartphones shipped worldwide in the quarter. The vast majority of smartphones sold globally today are Android models.”