Samsung announces new Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 with four cameras and Infinity-O Display

In addition to the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite, Samsung today announced two new mid-range Galaxy devices, Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51. Both the devices feature a quad-camera setup on the back, Infinity-O Display and long-lasting battery. Read more about them below.

Samsung Galaxy A71:

The Galaxy A71 features 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080 x2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display and measures 163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm. It packs 4,500 mAh battery for long battery life. The 64-megapixel primary camera on the Galaxy A71 allows you to take stunning photos. The 12MP Ultra Wide camera has a 123 degree angle lens allowing you to take wide angle shots. The 5MP Macro camera and 5MP Depth camera enables you to capture great photos. Samsung’s exclusive camera feature Super Steady Video removes camera shake when you are shooting a video of a moving object or even when you’re moving yourself. On the front, you have got 32MP, F2.2 camera for great selfies. The device is powered by Octa Core processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A51:

The Galaxy A71 features 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1080 x2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display and measures 163.6 x 76.0 x 7.7mm. It packs 4,000 mAh battery for long battery life. The 48-megapixel primary camera on the Galaxy A71 allows you to take stunning photos. The 12MP Ultra Wide camera has a 123 degree angle lens allowing you to take wide angle shots. The 5MP Macro camera and 5MP Depth camera enables you to capture great photos. Samsung’s exclusive camera feature Super Steady Video removes camera shake when you are shooting a video of a moving object or even when you’re moving yourself. On the front, you have got 32MP, F2.2 camera for great selfies. The device is powered by Octa Core processor, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Both the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 will be available in Prism Crush Black, Silver, Blue and Pink colors.

Source: Samsung