Samsung finally taking pre-orders of Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book S laptop



Back in August last year, Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy Book S, a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Always Connected PC. The Galaxy Book S comes with Snapdragon 8cx processor, 8 GB RAM and 256 or 512 GB storage (up to 1 TB of expandable storage).

Built with an aluminum chassis, a 13.3″ Full HD touchscreen and weighing just over 2 pounds, the Galaxy Book S is highly portable. Thanks to built-in Ultra-fast Gigabit LTE, you’ll always have high-speed access, even when Wi-Fi isn’t available. Studio quality sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos will offer great audio experience. Thanks to Qualcomm processor, Samsung Galaxy Book S will deliver 23-hour battery life.

The Galaxy Book S starts at $999.99 and you can pre-order it today in the US from today. Samsung will start shipping this laptop from Feb 13th. Microsoft Store, Verizon and Sprint will also be selling this laptop.

Recently, YouTuber TheUnlockr purchased this device from South Korea and shared his opinion. Here’s the summary of his walk through:

The Galaxy Book S is super thin and super light.

Power button with fingerprint reader is super convenient to login.

Keyboard has decent amount of travel.

Backlighting of keyboard cannot be controlled.

Microsoft Precision driver touchpad is good.

Both USB-C ports can be used for charging the laptop.

Comes with mobile charger which is compact.

Nano sim for LTE and microSD card are supported.

Offers 14.5 hours battery life (tested using 4K YouTube video playback)

Performance is same as Surface Pro X.

You can watch his video below.

Galaxy Book S will be available in two colors, Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray. You can now pre-order the device in the US.

Samsung has plans to sell this laptop in Canada, Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, Germany, France, Denmark, Finland and Norway.