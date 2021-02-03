Samsung explains the new features and improvements available in One UI 3 (video)

In December 2020, Samsung officially released the One UI 3 update with Android 11 for Galaxy smartphones. This new update comes with modern design, several new features and customization features. You can check out the new features and improvements in the video embedded above.

Highlights of Samsung OneUI 3:

Refreshed design: The design upgrades in One UI 3 bring even more simplicity and elegance to the One UI experience that Galaxy users have come to enjoy. Within the interface, features that you use and visit most – like the home screen, lock screen, notifications and Quick Panel – have been visually enhanced to highlight important information. New visual effects, such as the Dim/Blur effect for notifications, help you quickly focus on what matters most, and redesigned widgets keep your Home screen looking organized, clean and stylish. Smoother motion effects and animation, combined with natural haptic feedback, make navigating and using your phone a joy. The Lock screen fade-out looks cleaner, toggles slide more smoothly under your fingers and button presses feel more realistic – every screen and every touch has been refined.

New features: One UI’s redesigned Lock screen widgets help you control your music, and see important information, like calendar events and routines, without having to unlock your device. Keeping track of messages and conversations is more intuitive, with messaging app notifications grouped front and center so you can quickly read and respond to your messages. The edge-to-edge full screen video call layout creates a new communication experience that brings you closer to the people who matter most. Improved AI-based zoom on photos, and improved autofocus and auto-exposure help capture a great shot. Additionally, the organization categories in Gallery help you quickly find photos. Once you swipe up the screen while you are looking at a specific photo, you will see a related group of photos. To make sure none of these memories are lost, you can revert your edited photos to the original at any time, even after they’re saved.

Customization options: Whether you’re constantly turning on Dark mode or sharing your Mobile Hotspot, you can now do so with a simple swipe and tap with new ways to customize your Quick Panel. You can also share images, videos or documents more easily than ever before. With the ability to customize your share sheet, you can “pin” your most-commonly used sharing destinations, whether it be a contact, messaging app or email. On top of that, One UI lets you maintain different profiles for your work and personal life so you can worry less about sending something to the wrong person. For further customization, you can place widgets on the Home screen and adjust the transparency so they better match your wallpaper or change the design and color of the clock on the Always On Display or your Lock screen. Plus, you can even add a video to the incoming/outgoing call screen to make your call experience more personal. One UI 3 has been built with the user in mind, including new digital wellbeing applications that help you identify and improve your digital habits. Quickly see usage information that shows your weekly changes in screen time or check your usage while driving to help you make informed decisions about how and when you use your Galaxy devices.



