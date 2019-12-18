Samsung explains the features of its 108MP image sensor which is expected to be on Galaxy S11 series

Back in August, Samsung first announced the new ISOCELL Bright HMX mobile image sensor. Recently, we saw several reports that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 series will feature this 108MP sensor for great camera experience. Today, Samsung highlighted the features of this new image sensor through the above embedded video. With over 100 million effective pixels enabling extremely sharp photographs rich in detail, the ISOCELL Bright HMX can capture great photos even in challenging lighting conditions.
Highlights of ISOCELL Bright HMX:
- Being the first mobile image sensor to adopt a large 1/1.33-inch size, the HMX can absorb more light in low-lit settings than smaller sensors and its pixel-merging Tetracell technology allows the sensor to imitate big-pixel sensors, producing brighter 27Mp images.
- In bright environments, the Smart-ISO, a mechanism that intelligently selects the level of amplifier gains according to the illumination of the environment for optimal light-to-electric signal conversion, switches to a low ISO to improve pixel saturation and produce vivid photographs. The mechanism uses a high ISO in darker settings that helps reduce noise, resulting in clearer pictures.
- To enhance low light photography, the ISOCELL Bright HMX transforms the 0.8um pixels into 1.6um pixels with Tetracell technology which merges neighboring four pixels to work as one.
- For advanced filming, the HMX supports video recording without losses in field-of-view at resolutions up to 6K (6016 x 3384) 30-frames-per-second (fps).
Source: Samsung
