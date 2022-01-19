Samsung officially announces the new Expert RAW app for Galaxy S21 Ultra

Back in November, we reported about a new Samsung app called “Expert RAW”. This new Expert RAW app will bring professional image capture capabilities to Galaxy S21 series. It comes with several features including Linear DNG 16bit RAW support, Lossless JPEG support, Professional-level controls for ISO, Shutter-Speed, EV, Manual Focus, White Balance and more.

Today, Samsung officially revealed this upcoming app with the below video.

The new Expert RAW app is now available for download from Galaxy Store for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra users. If the Expert RAW app is not available in Galaxy Store for your region, you can download the APK file here.