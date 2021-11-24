Samsung Expert RAW app brings professional image capture capabilities to Galaxy S21 series

A new Samsung Galaxy exclusive app named “Expert RAW” was discovered by tech enthusiast Tron. This new app brings professional image capture capabilities to Galaxy S21 series. It comes with several features including Linear DNG 16bit RAW, Lossless JPEG, HDR, ISO, Shutter-Speed, EV, Manual Focus, White Balance and Histogram.

If the Expert RAW app is not available in Galaxy Store for your region, you can download the APK file here. Tron shared his experience with this new app, you can read it below.

Choose the appropriate lens for a subject. Both raw(dng file) and high quality jpg with lossless jpg compression technology will be saved. Processing time may vary. Consecutive snap is not allowed.

Next photo can be snapped after processing ends. “raw data” can be edited when you click the Lightroom icon in the viewer. (Download Adobe Lightroom beforehand).

Import Expert RAW profile in Lightroom. – Galaxy Expert RAW Lightroom Profile can be downloaded here – From Adobe Lightroom Classic 11.1, profile will be supported automatically. During beta service period, profile import should be done once.

Expert RAW will officially launch with telephoto support in Pro mode later on.

Source: FrontTron