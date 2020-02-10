The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has of course been leaked to death, but companies usually still pretend that the device they showing off at launch day is a surprise.

Samsung appears to have given up, and have decided to leak the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip themselves by showing off the entire device in a 30-second ad during the Oscars.

That ad was recorded by the Verge’s Nilay Patel and can be seen below:

Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT — nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020

The ad is notable for saying that “You may notice a crease at the centre of the display which is normal and a characteristic of the screen“, confirming that the Ultra-thin Glass does indeed not prevent creases.

Interestingly Samsung’s official marketing renders for the device do not show the “characteristic” crease, which may give buyers the wrong impression.

If you are still eager to pick one up, the full specs of the handset have already leaked, and can be seen below:

Samsung is highlighting the below as the stand out features of Galaxy Z Flip:

Galaxy Z Flip’s folding display is made of groundbreaking Ultra-Thin Glass.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with a sleek design and when folded enhances pocket portability.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with a breakthrough camera that can capture 4K videos.

The camera in the Galaxy Z Flip will allow you to take great night time stills, videos and hyperlapse videos.

The small LED display on the outside of the device will allow you to stay in the know with discreet notifications.

Multi Active Windows feature allows you to work across multiple apps once. You can even drag and drop between applications.

Galaxy Z Flip features an optimized UX for great mobile experience.

Key specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octo-core processor

6.7 inch 1080×2636 pixel Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design

8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0

12 MP Dual pixel f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera

10 MP Dual Pixel f/2.4 front camera

3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts

Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, Unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4+5GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

Does the news worry our readers? Let us know below.