We reported last week that Samsung has finally responded to consumer pressure around the ads in their stock apps by promising to remove them.

At the time we believed we would have to wait till the next OneUI update before we see ads being removed, but today Twitter users are reporting that ads are no longer present in the stock Samsung weather app.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, earlier said:

“We have been seeking new growth opportunities in the fields of content and advertising services such as games and media to strengthen the integrated Galaxy ecosystem experience. It is our most important mission to innovate the consumer experience based on this.”

The weather app is only a start with apps such as Samsung Pay and Samsung Themes also still displaying ads.