Samsung may drop ads from stock apps

Over the last few years owners of flagship Samsung smartphones have been increasingly disturbed by the appearance of ads for Samsung products and services in the stock apps and notifications of the smartphone.

It seems it is not just owners but also Samsung employees who are annoyed. At an internal meeting attended by TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, an employee complained about the situation. The head honcho reportedly replied:

“We have been seeking new growth opportunities in the fields of content and advertising services such as games and media to strengthen the integrated Galaxy ecosystem experience. It is our most important mission to innovate the consumer experience based on this.”

Roh however continued that Samsung listens to the voices of employees and users and that the ads will go away in future builds of Samsung Pay, Samsung Themes, Samsung Weather, and more.

Samsung later noted that “Criticism by employees is absolutely necessary for the growth and development of the company.”

Samsung will reportedly start removing ads via One UI updates, but it is not known when this will happen.

via SamMobile