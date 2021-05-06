The pandemic has put a bit of a crimp on AR games such as Pokemon Go, but presumably, when we exit the crisis we will once again be ready to hunt virtual critters around the world.

It looks like Samsung is looking into that game, going by a recent trademark.

On the 4th of May the company trademarked the name Samsung Dreamground with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Samsung Dreamground trademark description notes: “Downloadable software that generates location based augmented reality images for entertainment purposes. Downloadable AR software for use in mobile devices for integrating electronic data with real world environments; streaming or AR and VR game software; Electronic games services provided by means of the internet. ”

Of course, we do not know the exact details, and the trademark may tie in to Samsung’s existing AR service, AR Zone, which is a collection of Samsung’s AR games and apps.

Given that Samsung is launching its next flagship in only a few months we should be able to find out soon enough.

The trademark application can be seen here.

via LetsGoDigital