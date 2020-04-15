Samsung is extending its efforts to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to supplying hospitals in Noida with medical equipment including masks and personal preventive equipment (PPE), Samsung has now made a sizable donation to help India fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, the company announced a contribution of INR 20 crore ($2.64 million) to the Union and State governments in India. Furthermore, Samsung will be donating INR 15 crore ($1.97 million) to the PM Cares Fund and an additional INR 5 crore ($658,000) to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Samsung also added an option to donate to PM Cares Fund through Samsung Pay and is matching donations made by its employees. For the Indian customers, Samsung is offering extended warranty as customers can’t get support amid the coronavirus lockdown in India.

Via SamMobile