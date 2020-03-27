Samsung has rolled out a new update for DeX which brings features and improvements to the service. The latest update brings mouse support for window snapping and better multi-touchpad support in the DeX environment. You can head below to take a look at the full changelog for the update.

Screen snapping using a mouse

Multi-touch gesture support on the touchpad (The new gestures can be found under Settings>Samsung DeX Settings>Mouse/Touchpad>Touchpad Gestures)

DeX routines to perform certain tasks when the phone is in DeX mode

Bug fixes and performance improvements

Samsung DeX update is rolling out to Galaxy S20 owners but it’s a phased rollout so you might not see it right away. Also, Samsung might have pre-loaded this update onto some Galaxy S20 devices along with OneUI 2.1 but others will have to wait. Samsung might also roll out these features to old Galaxy devices along with the OneUI 2.1 update.

