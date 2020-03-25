The Samsung Galaxy S20 has some great new camera features, but it appears Samsung will not be keeping them exclusive to that handset. The company is currently in the process of rolling out their OneUI 20.1 update which is bringing many of the best features to last year’s Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

New features include the innovative Single Take mode and support for Samsung’s new Quick Share feature. See the changelog below:

Advanced Photo and Video Experiences

This software update brings select Galaxy S20 photo and video experiences to the Galaxy S10 and Note10 series. With Single Take, stay in the moment while you capture the moment using integrated AI technology. Single Take uses the camera system and AI to capture a number of photos and videos at once and recommends the best shot for you.

With an improved Night Mode on the Galaxy S10 series, and the addition of Night Hyperlapse on both Galaxy S10 and Note10 series3, you’ll be able to capture even more amazing photos and videos even in low light.

When you’ve captured that perfect image, Custom Filter lets you create your own filter with colours and styles you like from a favourite photo serving as inspiration. This creates a reusable filter that can be applied to future photos when captured.



For the aspiring filmmaker, Pro Video gives you even more control, allowing you to adjust settings like ISO, shutter speed and exposure level. You can also switch between the front and rear cameras while recording video.



Intelligent Gallery

This update also brings a variety of gallery features to help you organize your content. Thanks to AI technology, with Clean View enabled, the Gallery app automatically groups together similar shots of the same subject for a more organized gallery. Users can easily review similar shots and select their favourite to serve as the photo group’s thumbnail. When viewing a photo in the gallery, you can zoom in on an image and press Quick Crop, located at the top left-hand corner, to crop photos to your desired size.



Easy Sharing Capabilities

You can now share more content quickly. With Quick Share, you can see which of your contacts are nearby and share photos, videos, or even large files with multiple people. With Music Share, you can extend your paired Bluetooth connection and you don’t need to disconnect for a friend to play their music on a speaker or car stereo.

The OneUI 2.1 update is currently rolling out in Germany and should arrive everywhere else in short order.

Via Neowin