Samsung is offering exclusive Star Wars-related content to Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners in selected cities in USA.

Samsung has released an AR app called Invasion of the Galaxy which would superimpose AR Star Wars battle ships in the skies of Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Accessible via the Samsung Members app, the feature is part of a promotional tie-in with The Rise of Skywalker movie.

While initially only available in the 7 above cities, from the 23rd December the invasion will spread all over the USA.

The promotion only lasts till the 2nd of January, so if you are a star wars fan catch the feature while you can.

via SamMobile, Android Police