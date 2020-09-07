The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is a pretty nice smartwatch but has been overshadowed somewhat by the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, despite both devices having nearly the same components.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, of course, runs a later version of Samsung’s Tizen operating system, but SamMobile reports that Samsung appears set to upgrade the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 to the same Tizen 5.5 version of the operating system in the near future.

This has been revealed by looking at the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 plugin for the Samsung Wearables app, which has revealed a number of other upcoming features over the last year. On this occasion, it has added support for the latest version of Tizen for the Active2.

It is not known exactly when this update will arrive and what features it will bring, but we know theoretically features such as fall detection, ECG and BP measurements could work as well on this older device as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, not to mention deeper integration with Microsoft’s backend products.

