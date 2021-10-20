Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip3 BESPOKE Edition

During the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event today, Samsung announced Galaxy Z Flip3 BESPOKE Edition. With the new Galaxy Z Flip3 BESPOKE Edition, you can customize the exterior of the Z Flip3 based on your preference. You will be able to choose from different top and bottom panel colors.

Apart from the exterior, the Z Flip3 BESPOKE Edition is same as the Z Flip3. The Z Flip3 comes with a redesigned Cover Screen that is four times larger than its predecessor. With the 120Hz refresh rate on the Main Screen, you can enjoy smooth scrolling experience. Thanks to the Samsung’s new Armor Aluminum and IPX8 water resistance, the Z Flip3 is more durable than ever.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 BESPOKE Edition will cost $1099 and you can order the new Galaxy Z Flip3 BESPOKE Edition 5G from the link below.