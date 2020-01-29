Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S6 5G, the world’s first tablet with 5G

Last year, Samsung announced its iPad Pro competitor, the Galaxy Tab S6. There were rumors that Samsung might launch a 5G version of Galaxy Tab S6 tablet in certain markets around the world. Last month, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G showed up on the National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) website. Samsung has now confirmed the device and the device will be on sale in South Korea from tomorrow.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G comes with a thin bezel 10.5-inch AMOLED display and AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for great content consuming experience. The Galaxy Tab S6 5G is highly portable with a 5.7mm thin thickness and 420g weight. Now with wireless charging capabilities and built-in BLE remote control features including a gesture function called S Pen Air actions, the S Pen on Galaxy Tab S6 is even more useful. The Ultra Wide camera allows users to capture with a 123-degree field of view, as wide as the human eye.

Tech specs:

SpecsTab S6
Display10.5” WQXGA, Super AMOLED
ColorMountain Gray, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush
Dimension, Weight244.5 x 159.5 × 5.7mm, 420g
Camera8MP (Front), 13MP + 5MP (Rear)
Memory + Storage6GB + 128GB or 8GB +256GB , MicroSD (Up to 1TB)
AP7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
BatteryTablet7,040mAh
S Pen0.35mAh
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11 a/ b/ g/ n/ ac 2.4G + 5 GHz, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0
GPSGPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
SensorsOptical Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
MIC2 MICs
VideoRecording: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 30fps
Playback: UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) @ 30fps
Audio4 speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
AccessoriesBook Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, POGO Charging Dock, S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs KRW 999,900 (approx. $850).

Source: Samsung

