Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S6 5G, the world’s first tablet with 5G

Last year, Samsung announced its iPad Pro competitor, the Galaxy Tab S6. There were rumors that Samsung might launch a 5G version of Galaxy Tab S6 tablet in certain markets around the world. Last month, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G showed up on the National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) website. Samsung has now confirmed the device and the device will be on sale in South Korea from tomorrow.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G comes with a thin bezel 10.5-inch AMOLED display and AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for great content consuming experience. The Galaxy Tab S6 5G is highly portable with a 5.7mm thin thickness and 420g weight. Now with wireless charging capabilities and built-in BLE remote control features including a gesture function called S Pen Air actions, the S Pen on Galaxy Tab S6 is even more useful. The Ultra Wide camera allows users to capture with a 123-degree field of view, as wide as the human eye.

Tech specs:

Specs Tab S6 Display 10.5” WQXGA, Super AMOLED Color Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, Rose Blush Dimension, Weight 244.5 x 159.5 × 5.7mm, 420g Camera 8MP (Front), 13MP + 5MP (Rear) Memory + Storage 6GB + 128GB or 8GB +256GB , MicroSD (Up to 1TB) AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Battery Tablet 7,040mAh S Pen 0.35mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ b/ g/ n/ ac 2.4G + 5 GHz, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0 GPS GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Sensors Optical Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor MIC 2 MICs Video Recording: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 30fps

Playback: UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) @ 30fps Audio 4 speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Accessories Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, POGO Charging Dock, S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs KRW 999,900 (approx. $850).

Source: Samsung