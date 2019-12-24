Samsung put its Galaxy Tab S6 for sale back in August this year, and now the company is now all set to offer a 5G variant of the tablet which will simply be called Galaxy Tab S6 5G.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G showed up on the National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) website a few days ago which led to people thinking that the launch is imminent. Samsung has now confirmed that it’s indeed the case.

Galaxy Tab S6 5G has made it to the landing page of the promotion section on the Samsung Korea website confirming that it’ll launch the tablet very soon. Unfortunately, the listing didn’t reveal the exact release date and specifications of the upcoming 5G Galaxy tablet. But if we go by the rumors, Samsung will release the Tab S6 5G along with Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020.

As you can see in the above images the 5G variant of the Tab S6 looks exactly like the non-5G variant and while we don’t know much about the internals, rumor has it that we the Tab S6 5G will come with specs similar to the non-5G variant, meaning we could see the same 7,300 mAh battery, a 10.3 inch AMOLED screen, and Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The tablet is rumored to cost less than the WiFi variant which is currently on sale for $650.

via SamMobile