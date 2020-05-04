Samsung Android phones may finally beat iPhone’s GPU performance in 2021

Back in 2019, Samsung announced a multi-year strategic partnership with AMD to get access to custom graphics IP based on the AMD’s highly-scalable RDNA graphics architecture. Samsung at that time announced that it will use this IP in smartphones and other products. Recently, benchmarks of the upcoming Samsung GPU based on AMD’s technology got leaked on GFXBench. The leaked benchmarks indicate that this upcoming GPU may finally beat the GPU performance of Apple’s A-series found in iPhones. Please find the benchmark details below.

181.8 frames in the Manhattan 3.1 test (13% better than Adreno 650 GPU found it Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865)

138.25 frames in Aztec Normal (Adreno 650 GPU delivers 53 frames)

58 frames in Aztec High (Adreno 650 GPU delivers 20 frames)

This upcoming AMD Radeon-powered GPU is expected to be included in the Samsung Exynos 1000 SoC that will be coming in early 2021. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series flagship devices releasing in March 2021 may feature this powerful Exynos 1000 SoC.

via: Sammobile