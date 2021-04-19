Our first experience with the new technology of Under-Display Cameras, where the camera is hidden behind a semi-transparent but functional AMOLED screen, have not been great, with pictures from the front-facing cameras on the ZTE Axon A20 being just as soft and muddy as feared.

It seems technology must have continued to advance, however, as reliable leaker Ice Universe is claiming that at least 5 smartphone OEMs are bringing devices to market featuring the technology.

The second half of the year is when the Under Display Camera officially debuts, including at least Samsung (folding), Xiaomi (MIX4), OPPO (folding), vivo and ZTE (greatly improved version) — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 19, 2021

This includes Samsung, and Ice Universe is hinting that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 may be the first to feature the technology, posting a render of the Z Flip minus a visible front-facing camera as his ideal handset.

Other companies reportedly entering the game includes Xiaomi with the Mi Mix 4, Oppo with a folding handset and ZTE with presumably a new and much-improved version in the Next Axon.

Samsung researchers have hinted that they would use AI to fix the issues of taking pictures through pixels, but it remains to be seen if they can produce a camera that is not a step back from what we currently have available.