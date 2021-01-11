The world’s first under-display camera phone, ZTE Axon A20 is finally available for sale globally. Priced at €449/£419/$449, the Axon 20 can be purchased in 8/128GB configuration and in two colors – Midnight Black and Sunrise Yellow(via GSMArena).

Apart from the smartphone, ZTE also has its truly wireless earbuds called ZTE LiveBuds. Priced at $39.90/€39.90/£36.9, the TWS offers ENC (electronic noise reduction), Bluetooth 5.0, up to 20 hours of battery life (4 hours out of the buds themselves), tap controls, IPX4 for rain, splash, and sweat protection. These wireless earbuds are also up for sale alongside A20 5G globally.

The ZTE A20 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6 or 8GB of RAM. Featuring a 6.92-inch OLED with an in-display fingerprint sensor, the smartphone includes 5G connectivity, a 4,220mAh battery, 32-megapixel under-display selfie camera.

The rear camera array includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultrawide with 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. There are two storage options — 128GB,256GB. You also get support for a microSD card slot in case you want more storage.

You can buy the ZTE Axon A20 from the official ZTE website.