Some have been disappointed that the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are only slightly better than the Samsung Galaxy Buds, but it seems Samsung has been hiding a real upgrade in their sleeves, in the form of the AKG N400 truly wireless earbuds.

The as-yet-unreleased earbuds are both waterproof and feature active noise cancellation, both features missing from the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

The IPX7 earbuds feature 8.2mm high-sensitivity drivers with an impedance of 16 ohm and a dual-mic array and feature 6 hours battery life, and another 6 hours in the wireless charging case.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ they also feature tap and swipe support, always-on voice assistant, ambient mode, and will be available in Black, Silver and Navy for around $190.

We don’t know quite when Samsung will be releasing the buds, but the listing can be seen on their Korean website here.

Via Pocketnow.