Samsung announces the new 870 EVO SSD with improved performance

Samsung SSD 870 EVO

Samsung today announced the release of the 870 EVO SSD with up to 38% higher performance speeds. Thanks to Samsung’s latest V-NAND and controller, the 870 EVO SSD can reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. With the help of a large variable SLC buffer, this SSD’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels.

The Samsung 870 EVO will be available this month in 250GB for $49.99, 500GB for $79.99, 1TB for $139.99, 2TB for $269.99 and 4TB for $529.99.

Samsung 870 EVO tech specs:

Samsung 870 EVO
InterfaceSATA 6Gbps
Form Factor2.5-inch
Storage MemorySamsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC)
ControllerSamsung Controller
DRAM4GB LPDDR4 (4TB)
2GB LPDDR4 (2TB)
1GB LPDDR4 (1TB)
512MB LPDDR4 (250/500GB)
Capacity4TB, 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, 250GB
Sequential Read/Write SpeedUp to 560/530 MB/s
Random Read/Write SpeedRandom Read 98K, Write 88K IOPS
Management SoftwareSamsung Magician
Total Bytes Written2,400TBW (4TB)
1,200TBW (2TB)
600TBW (1TB)
300TBW (500GB)
150TBW (250GB)
WarrantyFive-year Limited Warranty

Source: Samsung

