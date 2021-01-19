Samsung announces the new 870 EVO SSD with improved performance

Samsung today announced the release of the 870 EVO SSD with up to 38% higher performance speeds. Thanks to Samsung’s latest V-NAND and controller, the 870 EVO SSD can reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. With the help of a large variable SLC buffer, this SSD’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels.
The Samsung 870 EVO will be available this month in 250GB for $49.99, 500GB for $79.99, 1TB for $139.99, 2TB for $269.99 and 4TB for $529.99.
Samsung 870 EVO tech specs:
|Samsung 870 EVO
|Interface
|SATA 6Gbps
|Form Factor
|2.5-inch
|Storage Memory
|Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC)
|Controller
|Samsung Controller
|DRAM
|4GB LPDDR4 (4TB)
2GB LPDDR4 (2TB)
1GB LPDDR4 (1TB)
512MB LPDDR4 (250/500GB)
|Capacity
|4TB, 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, 250GB
|Sequential Read/Write Speed
|Up to 560/530 MB/s
|Random Read/Write Speed
|Random Read 98K, Write 88K IOPS
|Management Software
|Samsung Magician
|Total Bytes Written
|2,400TBW (4TB)
1,200TBW (2TB)
600TBW (1TB)
300TBW (500GB)
150TBW (250GB)
|Warranty
|Five-year Limited Warranty
Source: Samsung
