Samsung announces the new 870 EVO SSD with improved performance

Samsung today announced the release of the 870 EVO SSD with up to 38% higher performance speeds. Thanks to Samsung’s latest V-NAND and controller, the 870 EVO SSD can reach the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. With the help of a large variable SLC buffer, this SSD’s Intelligent TurboWrite technology helps maintain its peak performance levels.

The Samsung 870 EVO will be available this month in 250GB for $49.99, 500GB for $79.99, 1TB for $139.99, 2TB for $269.99 and 4TB for $529.99.

Samsung 870 EVO tech specs:

Samsung 870 EVO Interface SATA 6Gbps Form Factor 2.5-inch Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) Controller Samsung Controller DRAM 4GB LPDDR4 (4TB)

2GB LPDDR4 (2TB)

1GB LPDDR4 (1TB)

512MB LPDDR4 (250/500GB) Capacity 4TB, 2TB, 1TB, 500GB, 250GB Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 560/530 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed Random Read 98K, Write 88K IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Total Bytes Written 2,400TBW (4TB)

1,200TBW (2TB)

600TBW (1TB)

300TBW (500GB)

150TBW (250GB) Warranty Five-year Limited Warranty

Source: Samsung