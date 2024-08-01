Samsung 1TB microSD costs at least $132 & brings SSD tech to your fingertips

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

After months of anticipation, Samsung’s new 1TB microSD has finally arrived. The South Korean tech giant recently announced that these Pro Plus and Evo Plus cards are now available worldwide with a 10-year warranty.

Both Pro Plus and Evo Plus cards come under various storage options: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. But what these cards have in common is that they use Samsung’s eighth-generation V-NAND technology to meet the needs of future mobile computing and AI applications.

Such V-NAND tech was only possible in SSDs, so these new 1TB microSD cards are pretty much a huge deal.

Speaking of the features, Samsung’s new 1TB microSD cards feature multiple protections including water, temperature, drop, wear-out, X-ray, and magnetic resistance. They are also super fast, with the Pro Plus reaching read speeds of 180MB/s and the Evo Plus, or the “economic” version of it, hitting 160MB/s.

So, if you’re in the market to revamp your Nintendo Switch storage (or looking to steal the start ahead of the Switch 2 launch), you may be at the right time. The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, undoubtedly one of the hottest Switch games in recent years, consumes over 13GB of storage. That’s almost half of what Switch base storage currently offers at 32GB.

The 1TB models of Samsung’s Pro Plus and Evo Plus microSD cards cost $153.99 and $131.99, respectively.

And no, microSD is not a dying tech, although most phones these days rely on internal storage. Earlier this year, the world’s first 2TB microSD arrived: the AGI 2TB TF138. It’s priced at $229, offering features like 170/160MBps read/write speeds, automatic error correction, and robust durability including dust, water, shock, magnetic, and X-ray proofing.