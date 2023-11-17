Sam Altman fired from OpenAI. Company’s board “no longer has confidence” in the AI wizz

Shocking news coming out of OpenAI’s camp as co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, who had been with the company since its creation in 2015, has been fired from the position.

The board of directors cited a lack of consistent candor from Altman in its decision to seek new leadership — while, not too long ago, Altman expressed OpenAI’s ambitious plan to develop a “superintelligence” and asked Microsoft for more financial backing.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” the statement reads.

The board then appointed technology officer Mira Murati as his replacement, who has been with the company for over five years.

“As a part of this transition, Greg Brockman will be stepping down as chairman of the board and will remain in his role at the company, reporting to the CEO,” the statement reads further.