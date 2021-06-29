Salesforce integration in Microsoft Teams now generally available

Last year, Microsoft and Salesforce announced partnership to bring Salesforce app and integration to Microsoft Teams. This integration is now generally available to all customers. Salesforce users can now mention Salesforce records in Teams to facilitate collaboration. They can also preview details of records that others post, pin records to channel tabs for easy access, and keep records up to date with inline editing.

With the Microsoft Teams Integration, Salesforce users can:

Mention Salesforce records (opportunities, accounts, cases, contacts, and leads) in Teams channels and chats to facilitate collaboration.

Preview more details about records posted in Teams channels and chats.

Pin records to Teams channel tabs and chats to make them easier to find

Edit records directly within Teams.

Post important conversation moments on the Salesforce Chatter feed of records pinned on Teams channel and chat tabs.

You can download Salesforce for Teams here.