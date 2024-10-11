Ryzen AI Pro 300-powered Copilot+ PCs for business will arrive next year

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

AMD has just launched the Ryzen AI Pro 300 processor series to power Copilot+ PCs for business. Unlike the original Ryzen AI 300, which catered to personal Copilot+ PCs instead, the AI Pro 300 has a few perks here and there that others don’t.

Both of these processor series have an NPU performance of up to 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second), with the Pro reaching up to 55 TOPS. While TOPS isn’t the only, most definite indicator of a good AI processor, it does tell a story: the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite, which mostly powers Copilot+ PCs for personal uses, stands at 45.

The processors feature up to 12 Zen 5 cores and the advanced RDNA 3.5 GPU. The lineup includes three models: the 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 375, the slightly slower Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 370, and the eight-core Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360, all aimed at high-performance notebooks.

AMD predicts that at least over 100 new Ryzen AI Pro PCs will launch by 2025 through OEM partners like HP and Lenovo. Of course, security features are also coming in the pipeline for enterprises, including memory encryption and secure boot processes.

“Built on a 4nm process and with innovative power management, the new processors deliver extended battery life ideal for sustained performance and productivity on the go,” AMD promises. The company also boasts that it’s “world’s first Copilot+ PCs designed for enterprise.”

That’s for business, and not for personal use. But, if you’re in the market for a much more pocket-friendly Copilot+ PC for personal, Snapdragon also launched the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus. It pushes the prices down all the way to $700, unlike the X Elite-powered devices that mostly cost over $1,000. Samsung, Lenovo, and Acer are among OEMs to have launched their AI laptops with the opta-core processor.