RuneScape developer Jagex has been acquired for over $500 million.

The beloved classic MMO studio has been picked up by US-based equity firm Carlyle Group.

This news comes less than a year after Jagex’s last acquisition. The game developer was picked up just last April by Macarthur Fortune Holding LLC for $530 million, the same amount as this year’s acquisition.

Reported by The Telegraph, Carlyle Group will be increasing the research and development focus of the RuneScape developer, bolstering the output of content for the MMO and releasing new games to expand the studio’s current library.

Jagex has just recently released their plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of RuneScape with a large number of activities going on throughout the year. To read more, check out our interview with lead designer David Osborn.