RuneScape developer Jagex has been acquired by Macarthur Fortune Holding LLC for a whopping $530 million.

While Jagex will continue to create the popular free-to-play MMO that’s kept the company thriving for the past two decades, the asset management company will be aiming to bolster the company through marketing.

“We are pleased to confirm that Jagex is now under the new ownership of Macarthur Fortune Holding LLC, a global asset management company that shares our passion for games,” Jagex revealed.

“The combined strength of Macarthur Fortune and Jagex will both support and enhance our strategic plan to deliver great gaming experiences to our communities of RuneScape players and build on our portfolio with more living games for a global audience, said Jagex CEO, Phil Mansell.

We are pleased to confirm that Jagex is now under the new ownership of Macarthur Fortune Holding LLC, a global asset management company that shares our passion for games. You can find the statement in full here: https://t.co/b46yHBZoaU pic.twitter.com/hTwMONq2k1 — Jagex (@Jagex) April 28, 2020

Founded in 2000 by brothers Andrew and Paul Grower, Jagex has been consistently creating games in the RuneScape series for twenty years. While the company has created other games, such as 8Realms and Carnage Racing, it’s still best known for both the continued support of Old School RuneScape and RuneScape 3.

RuneScape was recently ported over to mobile devices just last year which has led to millions of new players coming over to the iconic massively online multiplayer RPG.