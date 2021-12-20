Epic Games has unveiled Loop Hero as the latest game to be given away for free during their holiday game giving bonanza, which runs until the 30th of December.

If you’ve not heard of it before, in Loop Hero your world has been cast into a timeless loop, plunging its inhabitants into never ending chaos. It’s up to you and your expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain across each unique loop while you try and shatter this loop to free everyone from the endless cycle of despair.

If you want to pick up Loop Hero, you’ll have to act fast, as it’s only available for just one day before another game takes its place. If you want to get a sneak peek at what might be next in line to be given away, Dealabs user Billbil-Kun has the insider info.

As if daily free games wasn’t enough already, Epic Games is also currently running the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, which offers up to 95% off more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons across the storefront.