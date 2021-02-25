Ring has formally announced their new Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 which ha leaked a few weeks ago.

The upgraded doorbell camera features improved resolution and field of view but most interestingly brand-new technology, in the form of 3D motion detection which uses radar to locate a person in 3 dimensions.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 also features a new presentation mode, called Bird’s Eye View, which offers a top-down view of your home, allowing you to see just how close a person came to your door and if they are hanging around.

Spotted on a Best Buy Canada listing, the doorbell has the following description:

Help keep your home safe and secure with the Ring Wi-Fi video doorbell Pro 2. Equipped with HD video, 3D motion detection, and 2-way talk features, it allows you to keep tabs on your home and see and speak to those who approach your door. It even has Alexa greetings built right in that conveniently answer the door for you. More information 1536p HD video with expanded Head to Toe View allows you to clearly see who is at your door

HD 2-way talk and quick replies let you hear and speak to visitors

3D motion detection senses movement at or around your home

Built-in Alexa greetings answer the door for you for time-saving convenience

Customisable privacy settings help keep your data secure

Advanced Motion settings and pre-roll video enhance the doorbell’s capabilities

The camera will also support Alexa Greetings, allowing Alexa to answer your doorbell and deal with basic issues e.g package deliveries.

According to the listing the device is expected to go on sale on the 31st March 2021.