A French retailer may have leaked the much-debated PS5 price ahead of tonight’s PlayStation 5 Showcase.

Reported by European games website PlayerOne, French retailer Micromania prematurely priced the next-gen PlayStation 5 console at €499 with a disc tray and €399 for the discless Digital Edition.

Alongside the PS5 price leak, Micromania also listed preorders for multiple PlayStation 5 launch titles including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls Remake, Destruction All-Stars and Sackboy Adventures.

In an update on Twitter, Micromania stated that they have denied the information following the listings’ removal from their online storefront.

Bonjour, nous avons démenti ces informations. — Micromania-Zing (@Micromania_Fr) September 16, 2020

According to PlayerOne, PlayStation 5 preorders are expected to go live in the coming days, especially considering the preorder date for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on September 22nd.

All of this information should be confirmed later today during the much-anticipated PlayStation 5 Showcase event.