A French retailer may have leaked the much-debated PS5 price ahead of tonight’s PlayStation 5 Showcase.

Reported by European games website PlayerOne, French retailer Micromania prematurely priced the next-gen PlayStation 5 console at €499 with a disc tray and €399 for the discless Digital Edition.

Alongside the PS5 price leak, Micromania also listed preorders for multiple PlayStation 5 launch titles including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls Remake, Destruction All-Stars and Sackboy Adventures.

In an update on Twitter, Micromania stated that they have denied the information following the listings’ removal from their online storefront.

According to PlayerOne, PlayStation 5 preorders are expected to go live in the coming days, especially considering the preorder date for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on September 22nd.

All of this information should be confirmed later today during the much-anticipated PlayStation 5 Showcase event.

