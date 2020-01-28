It looks like Capcom hasn’t abandoned the first-person perspective that revitalized the Resident Evil franchise just three years ago. According to multiple rumours, Resident Evil 8 is set to bring back the perspective, zombies, Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield.

Revealed by YouTube channel Biohazard Declassified, and corroborated by industry insider Nibel, the upcoming Resi sequel seems to be a much different style of horror compared to its Texas Chainsaw inspired predecessor.

According to both leakers, the upcoming survival horror game appears to be more varied title compared to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Instead of the repetitive moulded enemies of 7, Resident Evil 8 will see the return of zombie enemies. Alongside zombies, as weird as this sounds, are werewolves! Yep, that’s new!

As for returning characters, Resi 8 will have both Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield. While Winters was the protagonist of the last numbered entry, Chris Redfield only appeared at the end of the game. While Redfield’s role in this new entry is unconfirmed, it will hopefully be a larger part.

“It [the leak] matches with stuff I’ve been hearing which is why I went forward with it,” Nibel posted on Twitter. “The info in the video is all coming from a playtest that Capcom had some time ago apparently.”

As for confirmed Resident Evil titles, Capcom is currently working on releasing Resident Evil 3… a remake of the 1997 game. I know, these numbers can be confusing!