The voice actor for Wesker in the Resident Evil series, DC Douglas, has reportedly leaked concept art from Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake.

According to the @BewareCreepyVAs Twitter account, not only did DC Douglas admit, on a Twitch livestream, that he’s reprising the role of Wesker in the Separate Ways portion of the Resident Evil 4 remake, but Douglas also later shared concept art to fans in private via Twitter.

Despite reportedly telling fans to keep this concept art to themselves, the image was quickly leaked, letting us all get a good look at the design of Albert Wesker for ourselves.

Following this leak, DC Douglas took to Facebook, stating to his fans that “I am not hired by Capcom for any RE games as of today.”

Douglas also shared a statement on Instagram, emphatically denying the rumours. “I have announced nothing, posted nothing and have repeatedly stated that I am not under any contract with Capcom (RE4 or otherwise),” Douglas asserted.

“I won’t be commenting further on any RE4 rumours because I have 2 cats that really need my attention. I excitedly await RE4 news just like the rest of you,” Douglas’ statement continued.

So not only did dc douglas break NDA on live stream by admitting to being wesker in the Separate Ways portion of the new #re4remake , but he also sent out concept art given to him by @CapcomUSA_ @dev1_official #REBHFun #wesker #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/BlE6orf3tK — Helping Spread Awareness (@BewareCreepyVAs) November 27, 2021

Despite the lack of any official announcement from Capcom, a Resident Evil 4 remake is undoubtedly in the works thanks to the success of the original game and past Resident Evil remakes.

It’s believed that the unannounced remake is being worked on by M-Two, a new Osaka-based game studio led by ex-Platinum Games lead Tatsuya Minami. The project also reportedly has the blessing of the original Resident Evil 4’s creator, Shinji Mikami.