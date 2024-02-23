ReiBoot Review: Trustworthy or Not?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Looking for a detailed ReiBoot review to find out if it’s the right repair tool for your Android or iOS devices?

In this guide, I’ll walk you through its key features, pricing, and reliability to help you make an informed decision. Let’s get started.

What is ReiBoot?

ReiBoot is a popular tool by Tenorshare to fix Android or iOS problems without losing data. It’s like a doctor for your device when it’s acting up.

There are three ways this tool can help you: Standard Mode, Deep Repair, and Factory Reset. The first one fixes most issues without messing with your data. The Deep Repair is for trickier problems but might delete your stuff. Lastly, Factory Reset takes your device back to how it was when you first got it.

ReiBoot can also update or downgrade iOS or Android versions without needing to mess around with jailbreaking or rooting. It’s easy for anyone to use, whether you’re a tech whiz or just starting out. And it’s safe too, with no viruses or annoying ads.

There’s a free version that lets you get in and out of Recovery Mode, but if you want to fix more problems, you’ll need to pay for the Pro version.

Features

Here we’ll explore the top features of ReiBoot for system repair and recovery:

Standard Repair

Once your device is connected, you can access ReiBoot’s system repair function. It can quickly fix common iOS and Android problems and it’s powerful and user-friendly.

Within the software, you’ll find the standard repair feature. ReiBoot identifies issues like black screens or being stuck on the Apple or Android logo. It can also help if your sound is not working, the device keeps restarting, FaceID not working, and many more.

To start troubleshooting, ensure your device has enough power, then click Standard Repair.

The software downloads the necessary firmware package and updates your system. This initial repair option aims to fix issues without losing data. If problems persist, you can try the Deep Repair feature for more extensive fixes.

Deep Repair

You can use ReiBoot’s Deep Repair feature to resolve stubborn iOS and Andriod issues, but it comes with a caveat: it erases all data from your device.

When you select Deep Repair, the software guides you through the process. You’ll download a firmware package tailored to your device’s needs. Make sure your device is connected and has enough storage for the firmware download, typically around 3GB.

Once ReiBoot has all the necessary files, you’ll initiate the repair process. It will inform you when it’s done, and your device will restart automatically.

Remember to back up all important files before starting the process.

Factory Reset

Factory resetting an iPhone or Android is generally challenging for users, but ReiBoot simplifies the process.

Factory reset wipes all data and settings and returns the device to its original state. ReiBoot ensures this reset is easy and user-friendly, guiding you through the steps without the need for technical knowledge.

Only attempt this if the Standard and Deep Repair processes have failed.

Enter and Exit Recovery Mode

Entering and exiting Recovery Mode is important for troubleshooting iOS or Android system issues effectively. In Tenorshare ReiBoot, accessing Recovery Mode is incredibly easy with just a single click.

When you need to enter Recovery Mode, simply click the Enter Recovery Mode option in the program. This puts your phone into Recovery Mode, a necessary step before initiating any repairs.

Exiting Recovery Mode is just as straightforward. Select the Exit option, and the software will guide you through the process. You’ll receive a message confirming when the exit process is complete.

That said, note that exiting Recovery Mode triggers a device reboot. Your phone or tablet will restart within a minute or two, returning to normal functionality afterward.

Supports Various iOS Devices

Tenorshare ReiBoot offers versatile support across various Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. It also supports Android devices.

Whether you’re dealing with a stuck screen, boot loop, or other software glitches, ReiBoot provides comprehensive solutions for all supported devices.

This versatility makes it a great tool for individuals and professionals alike, allowing them to effectively troubleshoot and resolve iOS or Android problems without needing multiple specialized software solutions.

User-Friendly Interface

Another key feature of ReiBoot is its uncluttered and user-friendly interface.

It uses as few buttons as possible.

Just connect your device using a Lightning USB cable or USB C cable. Then, the device details will show up, and you can enter or exit recovery mode to perform tasks like system recovery or factory resets.

The simplicity of ReiBoot’s interface makes navigation and execution seamless. It ensures that both beginners and experts and use it with ease.

Is ReiBoot Safe?

Yes, ReiBoot is a safe tool for fixing iPhone or Android problems. It’s made by Tenorshare, which is known for its secure software.

Also, most users on Quora and Reddit share that the software is free from viruses and malware, and my experience was the same, with no antivirus alerts during downloading or installation.

ReiBoot Pricing

ReiBoot offers different plans to suit its PC and Mac versions designed for Android and iPhone users respectively.

PC

If you belong to the Windows and Android ecosystem, here’s an overview of ReiBoot’s Windows repair tool:

1 Month License – $24.95/mo

– $24.95/mo 1 Year License – $49.95

– $49.95 Lifetime License – $75.95

Each of these three plans supports up to one PC and five mobile devices and free tech support. You also get free upgrades throughout the plan period.

Also, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee with each plan, meaning you can try out the software and cancel the subscription if you don’t like it.

Apart from that, ReiBoot also offers annual business plans.

Unlimited devices – Supports unlimited mobile devices with 1 PC for $299/year.

– Supports unlimited mobile devices with 1 PC for $299/year. 10-device plan – Includes 10 devices and 1 PC for $79.95/year.

– Includes 10 devices and 1 PC for $79.95/year. 15-device plan – Supports 15 mobile devices and 1 PC for $99.95/year.

Each of these special offer plans comes with free updates, tech support, 1-1 sales consultant, and multiple-device choice. Moreover, you get flexible payment options for added convenience.

Mac

For Mac and iOS users, the price is a bit steeper:

1 Month License – $39.95/mo

– $39.95/mo 1 Year License – $59.95

– $59.95 Lifetime License – $89.95

With each of these plans, you get one Mac and 5 mobile devices. Free technical support, a one-month money-back guarantee, and free upgrades are also included.

Like the Windows version, you also get annual business plans:

Unlimited devices – Supports unlimited mobile devices with 1 Mac for $399/year.

– Supports unlimited mobile devices with 1 Mac for $399/year. 10-device plan – Includes 10 devices and 1 Mac for $79.95/year.

– Includes 10 devices and 1 Mac for $79.95/year. 15-device plan – Supports 15 mobile devices and 1 PC for $99.95/year.

Again, you get free updates, tech support, 1-1 sales consultant, multi-device choice, and flexible payment options with each of these plans.

ReiBoot Review – Verdict

ReiBoot by Tenorshare is a fantastic tool for fixing iPhone and Android issues. Its recovery options like Standard Mode, Deep Repair, and Factory Reset cater to different needs. On top of that, its user-friendly interface simplifies the process, making it easy for anyone to repair their phone.

Admittedly, the pricing is a bit steep, starting from $24.95/mo and 39.95/mo for Windows and Mac, respectively. However, if you only need a quick fix, there’s a generous one-month money-back guarantee to test the tool risk-free.