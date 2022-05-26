Sponsored

Is your iPhone stuck in boot loop? In this informative piece, we will delve deeper into what you can do to fix your iPhone stuck in the boot loop with the use of Dr.Fone – System Repair. You will also get to know details about the iOS system recovery capability of this platform. Let us get started.

Reasons Why Your iPhone Is Stuck In Boot Loop

You might be among those encountering an issue with your iPhone where the device is stuck in the boot loop. If this happens, it will be very frustrating because you cannot be able to access your device and perform the most basic tasks like making phone calls, replying to messages, and more.

But you should know that iPhones stuck in a boot loop is a common issue that many iPhone users are facing with their devices. For instance, there are events wherein the iPhone’s battery will drain to zero percent, turn off, and when plugged into a power source, it will get stuck in a boot loop instead of turning on.

A boot loop is when the Apple logo shows up whenever you turn on the device. After a few seconds, the display turns black until the Apple logo appears once more, and the process repeats as a cycle.

Can you fix it if this happens? Good news, you can. It is relatively straightforward to fix an iPhone stuck in a boot loop. You can even do it at home without bringing your iPhone to the Apple store or the nearest Apple-authorized service provider.

There is an app known as Dr.Fone – System Repair that can fix this issue. You will never need to possess any expertise or technical knowledge to fix the issue, as you can complete and finish the entire process in just a few clicks.

Before heading over to the step-by-step guide on how to fix your iPhone stuck in the boot loop, we are going to take a look at the reasons why this happens and get to know more about the app.

Software Update



Oftentimes, a bad update could lead to an iPhone reboot loop or a boot loop with your iPad. If you are updating your iOS device and the process stops in between, this might be another cause of the issue as well. There are certain times when the phone might malfunction and show this issue even after completing the device update.

Jailbreaking

Jailbroken devices could have been affected by malware attacks. You should avoid downloading apps from unreliable sources to mend this since this can cause your iPhone to get stuck in the boot loop.

Unstable Connectivity

When updating with iTunes, for instance, the bad connectivity of your iPhone with your computer can also lead to the iPhone being stuck in a boot loop, wherein the update is stuck halfway through and is unable to pick up and continue where it left off.

Now that you have learned the reasons why an iPhone can get stuck in the boot loop, let us learn about the app that can help you.

The Dr.Fone – System Repair

Dr. Fone – System Repair is a tool that can help you fix iPhone boot loops easily. Aside from fixing boot loop issues, you can also fix black screen, Apple logo, frozen iPhone, stuck in recovery mode, and more. There will be no data loss after you have fixed the problem. What’s more, there are no required technical skills. Everybody can do it. It fully supports all iPhone and iPad models, and iOS versions. You can try it for free with Windows and Apple.

It comes from the company Wondershare, a software developer that empowers digital creators and many other people with software solutions tailored according to their needs. They have products in the categories of video creativity, diagram and graphics, PDF solutions, utilities, and more. Their software offers include Filmora, EdrawMax, PDFelement, and Recoverit, among many others.

Right now, Dr.Fone can be able to downgrade iOS. Most importantly, this downgrade process will never cause data loss on your iPhone device. No jailbreak is needed.

How To Fix Your iPhone Device Stuck In Boot Loop With Dr.Fone: The Steps

Here are the instructions on how you can fix your iPhone stuck in the boot loop with Dr.Fone – System Repair app.

First, download Dr.Fone – System Repair app on your Mac or Windows PC from the official website of Wondershare. Once the download is done and completed, launch the app.

Second, plug your iPhone into your computer with the use of a Lighting to USB cable. Note that if your computer or PC is not recognizing your phone, put it in DFU mode.

Third, click on “System Repair” to proceed. This is when Dr.Fone is running and presents you with various options.

Then, on the next screen, you will be provided with two more options, Standard Mode and Advanced Mode. Make sure you choose Standard Mode since this option will not erase data from your phone.

Afterward, you will be asked to select the iOS version. Tap on the dropdown menu and select the correct version. Then, click the Start button.

By this time, Dr.Fone – System Repair will download the iOS firmware from the World Wide Web. Wait until it downloads this firmware.

Once the download is complete and done, click the “Fix Now” button. At this point, Dr.Fone will attempt to fix the issues of the boot loop stuck with your iPhone.

After the repair process is complete, your iPhone will reboot then Dr.Fone will show the following text, “Repair of the operating system is complete.”

Then, you can now unplug your iPhone and start using your device like you normally would. If the process fails, click on the Try Again button, and Dr.Fone will restaurant the repair process.

Conclusion

There you have it, folks, the process on how you can take advantage of Dr.Fone – System Repair tool for macOS and Windows to fix your iPhone stuck in the boot loop.

Many people are personally using this tool to fix the problem on their iPhones. It has helped them solve this problem every time. The best thing about this is that it is very easy to do and highly recommended for all individuals, not just those experts in fixing devices.