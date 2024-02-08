Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Want to backup iPhone to computer with ease? Well, Microsoft has recently launched a new app called Apple Devices, made for iOS users.

The app, now live on the Microsoft Store, lets you manage your Apple devices easily. That means, you can backup/restore data on your iPhones and iPads, as well as transfer images, do updates, sync music, and more.

And without further ado, here’s how to do it.

How to backup iPhone to Computer using Windows’ new Apple Devices app

1. Download the new Apple Devices app on the Microsoft Store and make sure you run at least Windows 10 on your desktop.

2. Go to General > Backups and tick one of these two options, depending on your needs

Back up your most important data on your iPhone to iCloud

Back up all of the data on your iPhone to this computer

3. Additionally, you can also tick on the Encrypt local backup box if you want to protect your iPhone’s data that’s being stored on your desktop with a password.

4. Click Backup now to start the process and then enter your passcode on your iPhone.

5. Wait until the backup process is over and do not disconnect the lightning cable from your desktop.

6. Once it’s done, you’re good to go!

