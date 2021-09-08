Reflect app in Microsoft Teams gets a new illustrated character

Reflect app in Microsoft Teams uses emojis and research-backed emotional granularity to support educators in adding social and emotional learning into their daily routine. The Reflect check-ins are a simple way to guide students to reflect on and identify how they’re feeling, helping them lead with self-awareness as they participate in collaborative environments like Teams.

Today, Microsoft announced that it will reveal a new illustrated character that brings the 51 emotions in Reflect to life. This feature will be available later this month.