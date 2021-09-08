Reflect app in Microsoft Teams gets a new illustrated character

Reflect app in Microsoft Teams uses emojis and research-backed emotional granularity to support educators in adding social and emotional learning into their daily routine. The Reflect check-ins are a simple way to guide students to reflect on and identify how they’re feeling, helping them lead with self-awareness as they participate in collaborative environments like Teams.
Today, Microsoft announced that it will reveal a new illustrated character that brings the 51 emotions in Reflect to life. This feature will be available later this month.
This series of delightful characters helps students expand their emotional vocabulary and gives educators the ability to review students’ feelings over time to better understand their social and emotional health.
Source: Microsoft