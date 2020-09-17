Microsoft announces new features in Teams and OneNote to support Social-emotional learning (SEL)

More than 230,000 education institutions use Microsoft Teams and millions of students use OneNote every day for their educational activities. Microsoft today announced new features for Teams and OneNote. These features are designed for emotional literacy and transparency. You can read about the new features in detail below.

Praise Badges in Microsoft Teams:

Educators can use SEL-specific Praise Badges to recognize student social skills, grow emotional vocabulary, and give valuable recognition to the daily wins in their students’ learning. Praise Badges are based on the Big Five model, a well-known SEL framework recently used by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in their global assessment program. Praise Badges can be now used in chats and class team channels, with the new SEL-specific badges expected in late September.

New SEL sticker pack for OneNote:

Bring SEL to life in OneNote and OneNote Class Notebooks with the SEL Sticker pack, also developed through a human-centered design process and built around the Big Five framework.

New Reflect tool in Microsoft Teams:

The Reflect messaging extension in Teams helps educators connect with their students and implement SEL into the daily class flow—discussions, assignments, projects, and more—through quick check-in questions and polls. These check-ins are a simple way to guide students to reflect on and identify how they’re feeling, helping them lead with self-awareness as they participate in collaborative environments like Teams.