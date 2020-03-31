Redesigned Yammer mobile apps now available for iOS and Android

Back in 2019, Microsoft first revealed that it is working on a redesigned Yammer experience. Today, Microsoft announced that the new Yammer experience is now available on iOS and Android platforms. The new Yammer mobile app is designed is based on Microsoft Fluent design language, so you can notice the consistency when moving between other Microsoft mobile and web apps. It also has a new layout, updated profile, improved communities list and more.

Other improvements that are part of this new Yammer experience:

Improve d how photos and videos are displayed, honed the inbox and notifications for greater readability.

Added unique styling for questions, polls, and praise to help them stand out a nd drive engagement .

Engag e with leadership, praise a co worker , or post a light-hearted GIF to welcom e a new employee in your company.

Added better previews for images, videos, links, and files .

You can preview content for style and accuracy before hitting post.

C ommunity admins can p in conversations and communities, close conversations, and upload community cover photos to customize t he community’s look and feel.

Redesigned live events in Yammer to ensure everyone can watch and participate from the mobile app.

Improved the performance while uploading attachment s and large videos, allowing them to process and upload in the background after you publish your post.

You can Download or update the Yammer app from the from AppStore or PlayStore.

Source: Yammer