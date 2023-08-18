Gamers are LOATHING Red Dead Redemption bundle price on Microsoft Store 

The Red Dead Redemption bundle has arrived on Microsoft Store. The bundle, including both Red Dead Redemption original and Red Dead Redemption 2, has a crazy price tag and gamers are NOT having it.
As spotted in the Store, the bundle is priced at a whopping $100. Red Dead Online, included at no additional cost with Red Dead Redemption 2 and has been showing diminished presence in the online gaming community for years, is priced at $20. Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for $60, aligning with its cost on the Sony PlayStation Store.
The Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content package can be purchased for $50, while the comprehensive RDR2 Ultimate Edition carries a price tag of $100.
Rockstar recently faced significant criticism for the “re-release” of Red Dead Redemption 1. The reveal video received an influx of negative reactions on YouTube. The cause? The game was exclusively launched for digital purchase on Sony’s PlayStation 4 consoles and Nintendo Switch, with a physical version slated for release shortly.
However, the pricing at $50 has been met with astonishment. This hefty cost is attributed to a game that is well over a decade old and lacks any remake or remastered elements.
Instead, it’s simply a repackaging of the existing port, devoid of advancements such as a next-gen version for the PlayStation 5, a multiplayer mode, or support for 60 frames per second (fps) gameplay.