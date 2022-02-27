Realme GT Neo 3 has been spotted on the company’s Indian website, confirming that it will be the successor of Realme GT Neo 2. The listing also confirms that the official launch of Neo 3 in India is imminent.

The listing, however, doesn’t reveal much about the smartphone. But the smartphone is already one of the most heavily leaked ones, courtesy of previous rumors.

The Realme GT Neo 3 previously appeared on various certification sites, but not in India. So apart from China, users in India will get the Neo 3.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Dimensity 8100 processor coupled with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage.

As for the camera, the smartphone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup, consisting of 50MP, 8MP, 2MP. The smartphone also features a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging technology support. The GT Neo 3 will reportedly be Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Are you excited about the launch of the GT Neo 3? Let us know down in the comments.