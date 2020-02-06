Yesterday we reported that Panos Panay, head of Surface, would now lead the Windows Experiences group, taking over from Joe Belfiore, who would be very familiar to regular readers from the Windows Phone days.

Now in an internal email to Microsoft staff, Panos has given us a taste of what to expect in the future. He writes:

“Personally I’m very excited to lead the Windows Client for Microsoft, which will help us streamline our decision-making processes, be clear on our priorities, and deliver the best end user experiences from silicon through operating systems across all Microsoft apps and service connected devices (OEMs and Surface). We believe this will make the Windows Client experience better for the entire PC ecosystem. Designing hardware and software together will enable us to do a better job on our long term Windows bets (dual screen, silicon diversity, connectivity, app platform, etc.) and having a single point of Windows Client Experience leadership driving consistent priorities and resourcing across all of Windows client will help all of us accelerate innovation and improve execution. This is such an amazing time and opportunity to bring more energy to Windows and our customers using Windows. It won’t be easy, but extending our growth will be key for our company strategy.”

Given that software development failure has led to numerous Surface projects being cancelled, while the hardware Surface team has generally executed quite well, the priorities to next-generation Windows would be a welcome focus for fans of the operating system, particularly with the focus on accelerating innovation and improve execution.

Also interesting is that the short letter does not focus on productivity, Microsoft’s main preoccupation since Satya Nadella’s ascendancy.

The email suggests that, like the Surface brand, Microsoft will try to elevate Windows into an OS people once again want to use, versus being forced to use. It remains to be seen if it is possible to turn the giant boat, which has been going increasingly adrift over the last few years, however.

What do our readers think? Let us know below.

Via ZDNet.